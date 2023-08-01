A collaboration between a UNESCO agency and an organisation backed by Prof Yemi Osinbajo is set to benefit Nigeria

The partnership s expected to serve as the springboard of personal initiatives Prof. Osinbajo has been working on since leaving office in May 2023

The former vice president had earlier canvassed for educators to be trained to understand the skills required to take full advantage of technology

FCT, Abuja - The UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (IESALC) has announced that it would be providing support for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo’s newly formed Organisation, Future Perspectives.

The move will ensure a partnership to launch the “Innovation to Transform Education Training” (ITET) in Nigeria.

Ex-VP Osinbajo continues to contribute his quota to humanity through various initiatives. Photo credit: @ProfOsinbajo

Source: Twitter

A statement from Osinbajo's media team noted that Future Perspectives, a non-profit co-founded by the immediate past vice president, will work with the UNESCO agency with the aim to equip young educational stakeholders with skills of innovation, policy and project implementation.

This will ensure support for their role as changemakers, capable of developing and implementing their own initiatives, as well as other collective efforts to transform education now and for future generations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Part of the statement read:

“With a keen focus on Africa, the organisation is convinced that in shaping the Future of the World, the voices of Africa's youth must be prominently woven into global conversations, their participation and activism will not only create a profound impact within the region but also bring forth the invaluable perspectives of Africa to the global stage.

“This project is part of the capacity-building component of the United Nations Global Youth Initiative, a ground-breaking multi-stakeholder global initiative for “Youth to be equipped with policy and project implementation skills to transform education.”

“The project would also include the UNESCO Better Innovation Better Outcome (BIBO) Academy which focuses on “Youth Empowerment and Leadership”, led by IESALC.

“UNESCO is launching the ITET, a first of its kind, as a pilot in Nigeria through Future Perspectives because of Prof. Osinbajo’s continued commitment to ensuring that Nigerian youths have access to quality education, using technology and innovation to be competitive locally and globally.”

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Gets New Appointment

Recall that Prof. Osinbajo was recently appointed the Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I am excited to announce that I have been appointed Global Advisor to Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet @EnergyAlliance.

“Together, we will work to unlock capital flows into the clean energy sector and boost Africa's share in the global carbon market through #ACMI.”

Osinbajo Carried On Awolowo’s Legacy As VP for 8 Years, Says Gov Abiodun

Recall that the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, recently eulogised former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his vast impact while serving under the immediate past administration.

Governor Abiodun stated this at the thanksgiving and appreciation reception organised by the Ikenne Development Association in honour of Prof. Osinbajo in his hometown, Ikenne Ogun State.

He stated that in eight years, Osinbajo carried the legacies of the former premier of the old Western Region, the late-Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Source: Legit.ng