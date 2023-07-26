The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ede, Osun state has lost a prospective corps member

A corps member, identified simply as Bright, has died at the orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Ede, Osun State.

According to The Guardian, Bright’s colleagues, who had been thrown into shock by his death, revealed this on their social media handles.

NYSC reacts as corps member dies in Osun orientation camp.

Source: Facebook

How Bright died in Ede, Osun NYSC camp

Narrating the events that led to his death, a corps member, who is currently in camp, Lawrence Echezona, said Bright died in his sleep over the weekend, The Punch report added.

NYSC confirmed the sad incident

The state’s public relations officer, NYSC, Funmi Okundaye, reportedly confirmed the incident but refrained from giving further details about the circumstances surrounding his death, The Cable report added.

Okunade reportedly said:

“What you read was that a corps member passed on in his sleep? That was exactly what happened; there is no other thing to add. Nothing to add or remove from it.”

