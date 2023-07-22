Lagos, Lekki - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, hailed the staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, who returned the sum of N55 million ($70,000) to a customer who forgot it.

The Eko Hotel staff was identified as Ms Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, who was said to have found the money the hotel guest had misplaced.

Ms Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary is a staff of Eko Hotels and Suites who returned N56 million ($70,000) belonging to a customer. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi/Eko Hotels & Suites

According to Vanguard, Ms Mary contacted the hotel management, who immediately initiated claiming and returning the money to the owner.

The Eko Hotel and Suites general manager, Danny Kioupouroglou, described Mary’s action as” a testament to the honesty and integrity of our staff.”

He said:

“At Eko Hotel and Suites, we pride ourselves on our commitment to ethical conduct and exceptional customer service. We believe that our staff are our greatest asset, and this incident is a testament to that belief.”

What Peter Obi said about Mary

In a tweet seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 22, Peter Obi described Mary's action as "heartwarming and reassuring."

He wrote:

"It is heartwarming and reassuring that despite the hardship in the country and the prevailing moral decadence in society, a staff of Eko Hotel and Suites, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, was reported to have returned a misplaced sum of $70,000 to a customer of the hotel in Lagos."

Netizens react

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to social media to praise Mary for displaying absolute moral decadence that is hardly seen in these trying times of bad economy and inflation.

@The_Reel_MCK suggest that Mary be given a national honour for her heartwarming display of patriotism and fear of God.

He wrote:

"Congratulations, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary for having enough self-restraint and integrity to return the lost sum to the rightful owner We are all proud of you

"Our Principal, HE Peter Obi, will ensure that you're duly conferred your national honour once our mandate is recovered."

@Emmylite__Utd said:

"The girl probably thought to herself “what would Peter Obi do?” when she saw that money.

"See ehn, Mr Peter Obi, I’m not sure you know what you’ve done to a lot of Nigerians. You’ve made a lot of us better humans and we’re eternally grateful for that. God bless you immensely sir."

@ChuksUnfiltered said:

"A Peter Obi presidency does not just promise competence but high regard for excellent character and morality, exactly the ideals our Nigerian society is in dire need of right now.

"The judiciary must not reward criminality & indiscipline, they must do the right thing."

