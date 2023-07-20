The Senate has moved to remove the age limit requirement for labour employment in the public and private sectors

It was gathered that Senator Abba Moro sponsored the motion noting that the age limit requirement is the reason for age fraud in Nigeria

In its resolution, the Senate urged the Ministry of Labour and Employment to prepare policies to commence implementation

FCT, Abuja - A motion has been admitted into the Senate urging employers of labour to relax their age limit criteria for job seekers.

This motion, titled: ‘Age Re­quirement Precondition for Employment in Nigeria, Ur­gent Need for Intervention’, was sponsored by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP- Benue), Daily Independent reported.

The Senate has mandated the Federal Ministry of Labour to draft a policy to implement the motion. Photo Credit: Godswill Obot Akpabio

Legit.ng gathered that the motion was admitted in the House of Senate during plenary on Wednesday, July 19.

While presenting the motion, the lawmaker disclosed that the emphasis on age limit by employers of labour goes against the statutory provisions of the law as stipulated in Chapter 4, section 42(2) of the constitu­tion of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

It was gathered that this section of the law guarantees every citizen the right to freedom from dis­crimination.

Senator Moro further referenced the International Labour Or­ganisation (ILO), which emphasised age limit not being a hindrance to securing a job.

He said:

“It is ironic that a graduate in this country can serve in the National Youth Service Corps programme at age 30 but can­not be gainfully employed, thereafter on the fact that he/ she is now above 30 years, a sit­uation that is a flagrant breach of his fundamental rights.

“The circumstances de­scribed in the foregoing present the predicament of the Nigeri­an youth who has the requisite qualification, knowledge, and skills and is ready to work but disqualified or excluded on the sole and unjustifiable ground that he/she is above the age lim­it by reason of his/her birth.”

Senate makes crucial decision on age limit for employment

Senator Moro blamed the age limit stipulation for the rampant age fraud in the civil service and other sectors of the economy.

After Senator Moro's presentation, the Senate reached a resolution urging the Federal Minis­try of Labour, Employment and Productivity, and other relevant agencies to issue a restriction on public and private organisations from depriving millions of Nigerians job opportunities due to the age limit stipulations.

The Senate further mandated the ministry to begin preparing policies to mitigate these shortcomings and ensure equal opportunities in the labour market at all levels.

