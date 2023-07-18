Some secondary schools were unable to go home for hours on Monday, July 18, after flood took over communities in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos

It was gathered that the students, who were seen in their different school uniforms were stranded after a flood covered a bridge in the area

The affected students were from three secondary schools in the Orile Agege Local Council Development Area

Oko-Oba, Lagos state - Some secondary schools in the Oko-Oba area of Lagos didn’t have it easy on Monday, July 18, as they were stranded for hours and unable to return home due to a flood, which took over roads and other areas in the Orile Agege Local Council Development Area of the state.

According to Punch, a resident, James Joel, said the student had not been able to return to their various homes as the flood levelled up the bridge in the area.

Some secondary students were stranded for hours as flood takes over community in Oko-Oba area of Lagos. Photo Credit:@MobilePunch

Source: Twitter

"They have been stranded for about two hours. They're students of Lagos Baptist Senior Secondary School, Eko Junior Secondary School, and Lagos Baptist Senior College."

Flood Overtakes Lagos Communities, Sacks Residents, Submerges Houses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that another heavy downpour led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

Flood: Lagos releases list of areas where residents should be ready to relocate

Legit.ng also reported that the Lagos State Government convened a meeting of all critical stakeholders to evaluate the state’s preparedness for any eventuality over the ravaging massive flooding across the states of the federation.

The state has, however, directed all relevant enforcement arms of the state to step up their supervisory roles to contain any eventuality.

Flood Traps Abuja Residents in Their Houses After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Video Emerges

Residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been trapped in their houses after hours of endless heavy rainfall.

The ceaseless rainfall has resulted in a serious flood preventing residents from using the bridge.

“Flood trapped unspecified numbers of people in their houses at the Trade Moore area of Lugbe in Abuja as a result of hours of ceaseless rainfall this Friday.”

Source: Legit.ng