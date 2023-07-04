A well-known Nigerian separatist and businessman, Princewill Richards, has said the Chinese Navy are not a threat to agitators in the Gulf of Guinea

The Chinese embassy said in a statement on Monday, July 3, that their naval fleet was in Nigeria to tackle maritime security threats and maintain stability in the Gulf of Guinea

Rivers-born Richards stated that agitators are not criminals, as they are pursuing a legitimate cause

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Obigbo, Rivers state - Nigerian separatist, Princewill Richards, on Tuesday, July 4, said the Chinese Navy is not a threat to secessionist agitators residing in southeast and south-south states within the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

Legit.ng reports that the eastern boundary of Nigeria lies between the border of Nigeria and Cameroon and the southern coast is along the Gulf of Guinea.

Nigerian separatist, Princewill Richards, says he does not consider the presence of three Chinese warships in Nigeria a threat. Photo credits: Princewill Chimezie Richards, Osas Joseph

Source: Facebook

Chinese navy’s days-long Nigeria visit marks rare West Africa foray

The Gulf of Guinea is the northeasternmost part of the tropical Atlantic Ocean. It stretches from Senegal to Angola, covering over 6,000 km of coastline.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It comprises 20 coastal states, islands and landlocked states and forms two regions: West Africa and Central Africa.

The sea basin is of geo-political and geo-economic importance for the transport of goods to and from central and southern Africa.

Additionally, it is a choke point for the African energy trade, with intensive oil extraction in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region.

Nigeria has often been blamed for insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

On Sunday, July 2, the Chinese Navy Escort Task Group (ETG) 162, comprising MSL Destroyer NANNING, MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU, visited Lagos, Nigeria, “to fight crimes, especially in the Gulf of Guinea”, The Punch reported.

The arrival of the Chinese naval fleet in Nigeria comes amid speculation that the Gulf of Guinea could offer a base for Beijing, Al Jazeera also reported.

But Richards who is familiar with the Gulf of Guinea, dismissed the Asian country's navy's presence with a wave of the hand.

He told Legit.ng in an exclusive chat:

“They are not a threat to Biafra in the Gulf of Guinea, we are not criminals."

APC chieftain reveals position as China warships arrive Nigeria

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Adamu Garba, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Monday, July 3, said China sending three warships to Nigeria to fight pirates "is a good deal".

On Sunday, July 2, the Chinese Navy Escort Task Group (ETG) 162, comprising MSL Destroyer NANNING, MSL Frigate SANYA, and Supply Ship WEISHANHU, visited Nigeria — to strengthen the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Source: Legit.ng