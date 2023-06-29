Abdulrasheed Kashamu, the minority whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with his constituency in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state

Following a tradition started by his late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Abdulrasheed hosted thousands of people at his residence, sharing food items, including rice, noodles, and meat, as well as distributing cash

The festive atmosphere was further enhanced by a Sallah party where guests enjoyed delicious meals, drinks, and music

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun state - Abdulrasheed Kashamu, the minority whip of the Ogun State House of Assembly, has celebrated Eid-el-Kabir with members of his constituency, sharing food items with them.

Continuing a longstanding tradition initiated by his late father, Senator Buruji Kashamu, Abdulrasheed, a 26-year-old representative of Ijebu North Constituency 1, warmly welcomed thousands of individuals into his Ijebu Igbo residence on Wednesday, June 28.

Ogun House of Assembly minority whip Kashamu celebrates Sallah with constituents. Photo credit: Kashamu's media team

Source: UGC

Eid-el-Adha 2023: Kashamu also shares cash with constituents

During the gathering, Abdulrasheed also shared rice, noodles, and meat with the attendees, predominantly women, youths, and the elderly, a statement by the lawmaker's media team said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Additionally, he extended monetary gifts to the crowd. A Sallah party was organised to enhance the festive atmosphere, where the guests indulged in delectable meals, a variety of drinks, and delightful music.

In the statement also reported by The Punch, the junior Kashamu said:

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is special for me as it comes one week after my inauguration as a lawmaker in our dear state.

“I enjoin our beloved people of Ijebu North Constituency 1 to celebrate with modesty, be law-abiding and above all, show commitment, empathy, and sacrifice, which this sacred season exemplifies.”

Jubilation as govt declares extension of Eid-el-Kabir holiday

In another report, Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, on Thursday, June 29, announced the extension of the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) holidays.

In a statement signed by Jibrin Yusuf, on behalf of Gombe’s acting head of civil service, Ahmed Abdullahi, the government said the extension was to ensure civil servants enjoy the festive period.

It would be recalled that the federal government of Nigeria declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29 as public holidays in respect of the 2023 Eid-el Kabir celebration.

Source: Legit.ng