In the spirit of the Sallah, the Gombe state government has extended public holidays for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations to Friday, June 30

Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya approved the extension on Thursday, June 29, according to a statement signed by the acting head of civil service, Ahmed Abdullahi

Eid-el- Kabir is a sacred month in Islam, one in which Muslims perform the Ḥajj (holy pilgrimage) as well as observe the 'festival of sacrifice'

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Gombe, Gombe state - Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state, on Thursday, June 29, announced the extension of the Eid-el-Kabir (Sallah) holidays.

Punch reported that in a statement signed by Jibrin Yusuf, on behalf of Gombe’s acting head of civil service, Ahmed Abdullahi, the government said the extension was to ensure civil servants enjoy the festive period.

Gombe extends public holidays to Friday. Photo credit: @IsmailUMisilli

Source: Twitter

Gombe govt declares extension of Eid-el-Kabir public holiday

It would be recalled that the federal government of Nigeria declared Wednesday, June 28, and Thursday, June 29 as public holidays in respect of the 2023 Eid el Kabir celebration.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In a statement by Oluwatoyin Akinlade, permanent secretary (PS) in the ministry of interior, the FG urged Muslims and all Nigerians “to make sacrifices for the growth and development of our communities and our great country, Nigeria”.

However, a state government, Gombe, has added one more free-work day, the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, also reported.

The statement by the Gombe government partly reads:

“I am directed to inform you that His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, CON, (Dan Majen Gombe) has approved the extension of the Public Holiday to Friday 30th June 2023 to enable Civil Servants in the State to continue with the Celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir along with their counterparts nationwide.”

Reactions as Gombe extends Eid-el-Kabir holiday to Friday

Following the development, social media users have shared their thoughts.

@FalolaSegun11 wrote:

"Make we use next week too now. Abeg."

@locus_veritus said:

"MashaAllah, that's better! It is a three-day event."

@OyiboChijioke commented:

"Well-done."

“Nigeria will see peace, stability”: President Tinubu speaks after praying at Lagos Eid ground

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to eschew ethnic and religious rivalries and work for unity and cooperation.

Tinubu stated this on Wednesday, June 28, while speaking with newsmen at the Eid-el-Kabir prayer ground in Dodan Barracks, Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng