FCT, Abuja - Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, former Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been awarded one million naira for being unlawfully detained by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC).

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, gave the judgement on Tuesday, June 27, PM News .

Court awards N1m to former JAMB Registrar, Prof Ojerinde over unlawful detention by ICPC. Photo Credit: Samsudeen Mobolaji Popoola (sampo)/ ICPC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Egwuatu also awarded a N200,000 fine against the ICPC as Ojerinde’s cost of instituting the case.

Ojerinde had filed a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/179/2023 before Justice Egwuatu, seeking an order to enforce his fundamental rights after he was rearrested and detained

The judge held that ICPC re-arresting Ojetinde on January 26 was lawful based on a search warrant obtained from the chief judge of the court but detaining him without an order of detention for the period in custody was a breach of his fundamental rights.

Ojerinde’s continued detention was unlawful

According to the Judge, the content of the search warrant specifically stated that Ojerinde, his daughter-in-law and his son, and whatever was discovered in the premises were to be searched and brought to court.

Justice Egwuatu said that Ojerinde’s continued detention was unlawful, illegal and a breach of his right to liberty.

The Judge, therefore, ordered that the former JAMB registrar should be released or arraigned immediately.

