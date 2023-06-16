Professor Dibu Ojerinde, the former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been re-arraigned by the federal government

Prof. Ojerinde was again arraigned alongside his three sons and daughter-in-law, for allegedly selling off a Nigerian government's property in Ghana

The accused persons were docked on 17-count criminal charges by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC)

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Maitama, Abuja - The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has again arraigned the former registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde.

Prof. Ojerinde was prosecuted over allegations bordering on official corruption, abuse of office, and forgery, Premium Times reported.

ICPC has arraigned a former JAMB registrar, Prof. Dibu Ojerinde, his children, and six others. Photo credit: ICPC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

ICPC arraigns ex-JAMB registrar Ojerinde, children, six others

Professor Ojerinde was docked on Thursday, June 15, alongside his children, Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde; Oluwaseun Ojerinde; Adebayo Ojerinde; his daughter-in-law, Mary Ojerinde; and six companies linked to him, Channels Television also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The companies are: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited, Standout Institutes Limited and Esli Perfect Security Printers Limited.

ICPC in a charge brought before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja revealed the multiple layers of alleged fraudulent identities and conspiracies designed by Prof. Ojerinde and his co-defendants to conceal their crimes.

In one count out of a 17-count charge, the anti-graft agency said the former JAMB boss conspired with three of his children to sell off a property in Accra, Ghana, valued at $150,000, after the house had been forfeited to the government of Nigeria.

Court admits ex-JAMB registrar to bail

Meanwhile, the court has admitted Ojerinde to bail on terms earlier granted to him, The Punch reported.

His four relatives were each admitted bail in the sum of N20,000,000 and a surety in like sums.

The judge fixed November 13, 14, 15, and 16 for hearing.

ICPC exposes fraud at filling station, detains accountant for involvement in racketeering of new naira notes

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the ICPC arrested an accountant of Oando Filling Station, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja.

ICPC spokesperson, Azuka Ogugua said they were arrested over alleged racketeering of the new Naira notes.

ICPC bursts popular commercial bank, discovers N258m new notes hidden in vault

Legit.ng also reported that the ICPC made a new arrest at the time of the scarcity of the new naira notes.

The ICPC in a statement disclosed that its operatives found the sum of N258 million stashed in the vault at the head office of Sterling Bank in Abuja.

This finding came as a result of one of the operations the commission carried out.

Source: Legit.ng