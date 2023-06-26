The family of the late Deborah Samuel has relocated to their permanent residence in the Omokiri community in Aluu Ikwerre LGA of Rivers State

They moved to the mini-estate of 14 self-contained apartments recently following a viral media report that the family was being harassed by their landlord over expired rent

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, OPM General Overseer made this known as he debunked the allegation of abandoning the family

The founder of a faith-based organisation, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has addressed the claims made by the late Deborah Samuel Emmanuel's parents.

Apostle Chinyere, the General Overseer of Omega Power Ministries Worldwide, headquartered in Aluu, on the outskirts of Port Harcourt, denied demanding rent from the family in the estate he gifted the family near Port Harcourt, The Punch reported.

OPM Pastors denies collecting rent from late Deborah Emmanuel's parents

The cleric, while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Saturday, June 23, said reports in the social media that he had asked the family to whom he was catering for proceeds from the rent in the estate were outright falsehoods.

Apostle Chinyere noted that the family is currently living in their estate with their tenants where they collect yearly N840,000 for rent, The SUN newspaper report added.

He stated thus,

“So I don’t see any reason why I will ask for rent for the estate I gave to this wonderful family.

“God will not forgive me if I ask them for rent. They went through a lot of trauma when their daughter died. So I sent it to their family.“

Continuing, he said,

“As I am talking with you, they are living inside their estate with their tenants. It has 14 self-contained units valued at N100,000 each.

“And they collect yearly N840,000 for rent. So I never collected one kobo from them.”

"The interview we gave has caused serious problems": OPM's pastor orders Deborah's family to leave apartment

Legit.ng reported earlier that Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s General Overseer, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, has ordered the late Deborah's family to leave their rent-overdue apartment.

The pastor's move is in reaction to the explosive interview the family granted, which did not sit well with him, FIJ reports.

The media outlet reported that Chibuzor singled out Emmanuel Garba, Deborah's father, in the church to show his displeasure over the interview.

"We relied a lot on garri": Late Deborah Samuel's family laments months after OPM's pastor moved them to PH

The family of the late Deborah Samuel has cried out that they need assistance as things are not rosy for them in Port Harcourt.

Recall that in May 2022, Omega Power Ministries (OPM)'s founder, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, promised to relocate the family to Port Harcourt after their daughter, the late Deborah Samuel, was lynched by her schoolmates on May 12, 2022.

In a Facebook post that blew up 11 months ago, Apostle Chinyere offered them a new life.

