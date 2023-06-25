President Bola Tinubu shared an incident from his time as a taxi driver in the United States, where a naval officer slapped him for unintentionally overcharging him

Tinubu revealed this in an extract from his biography titled "Tinubu: My Life as a Gypsy Cab Driver in the US" by Mike Awoyinfa

The Nigerian leader also discussed his experiences working as a taxi driver to support himself financially before pursuing his education in Chicago

The president made this known in an extract from his biography published by Daily Sun on Saturday, June 24.

President Tinubu shares his experience as a cab drive in the United States. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

What I went through as a student in America, Tinubu reveals

In the biography, Tinubu revealed that during his time as an unlicensed taxi driver in Chicago, he encountered some memorable incidents.

To sustain himself financially before pursuing his education, the Nigerian president operated an unregistered used car, colloquially known as a Gypsy cab, providing transportation services exclusively at the airport for passengers seeking rides to their destinations.

This temporary occupation enabled him to accumulate funds for his educational pursuits.

Recalling the events, Tinubu stated:

"We operated at the airport where we picked passengers, and not anywhere else, like the hotel because it was forbidden for unlicensed cab drivers to do so. We did that for a while to raise some money. Bolaji went to Tennessee, while I headed for Chicago."

He elaborated on his decision to delay his schooling, explaining:

"I was supposed to have started schooling in April. I deferred it till September in order to have more money. Immediately I got to Chicago, I went straight to Richard Daley College. It was very interesting. I was able to pay for my apartment and tuition fees at Chicago State University. I supplemented that by doing different menial jobs like door guard and security man."

I unintentionally overcharged naval officer - Tinubu

However, one particular encounter left a lasting impression on him. Tinubu recounted the incident involving a naval officer who, unintentionally, became the recipient of an overcharged fare due to Tinubu's lack of familiarity with the route. In those days, there was no GPS technology to aid with navigation.

"As a cab driver, one experience I will never forget was when I overcharged a naval officer who was returning to the country. It was not intentional," Tinubu revealed.

"Apparently, I didn't know the direction. There was no GPS in those days to locate directions. So, he gave me the direction to his house in a Virginia suburb. I gave him the price, and the man responded with a slap to my face. He said I should know the correct price to charge to the location he mentioned. He slapped me and gave me the money."

