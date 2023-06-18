Former House of Representatives member Mansur Mashi, along with three bank officials, has been convicted of fraud by a Federal High Court in Kaduna

The charges brought by the EFCC accused Mashi of obtaining N212,439,552 from Sterling Bank through fictitious companies, violating banking laws

The legal proceedings, which began in 2011, faced delays, but a ruling was delivered on June 15, resulting in convictions and prison sentences for some defendants

Kaduna - Mansur Mashi, a former member of the House of Representatives representing the Mashi Dutsi federal constituency in Katsina, has been convicted by a Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The court found him guilty of fraud along with three bank officials, namely Abdulmumini Mustapha, Shehu Aliyu, and Muazu Abdu.

The Federal High Court, Kaduna, on Thursday, June 15, convicted a former member of the House of Representatives, Mansur Ali Mashi. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Why EFCC dragged Mashi to court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Mashi with obtaining N212,439,552 from Sterling Bank through the use of fictitious companies.

The prosecution said Mashi's actions violated Section 15(1)(b) and were punishable under Section 16(1)(a) of the Failed Banks (Recovery of Debts) And Financial Malpractices in Banks Act.

Legal proceedings started in 2011

Mashi and the four bank officials were initially arraigned in 2011, with all defendants pleading not guilty.

However, the case faced multiple setbacks due to the promotion and retirement of trial judges.

Meanwhile, during the course of the proceedings, six witnesses were called by the prosecution. In May, both parties adopted their final written addresses. The case was subsequently adjourned until June 15 and 16, 2023, to deliver the judgment.

Court gives verdict

On Thursday, June 15, the presiding judge, Sale Shuaibu, delivered the ruling. Mashi was convicted on eight counts of conspiracy and obtaining by false pretenses.

The second defendant, Abdulmumini Mustapha, the former branch manager of Sterling Bank, was convicted on counts one to fifteen. He received a five-year prison sentence on each count, without the option of a fine.

Additionally, the court ordered him to return N40 million to the bank. The third defendant, Shehu Aliyu, the former head of operation of the bank, was discharged on counts one to eight but convicted on counts nine to fifteen.

He was also sentenced to five years imprisonment on each count, without the option of a fine. The fourth defendant, Muazu Abdu, was convicted on all counts, PM News also reported.

However, due to the absence of the first and fourth defendants, the judge decided to reserve their sentencing until they are arrested and brought before the court.

