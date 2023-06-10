Reactions have trailed the suspension of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 9

Netizens, including lawyers on Twitter, the social networking site, had different views on the suspension

Popular Barrister Inibehe Effiong called for caution on the matter while exploring legal angles

FCT, Abuja - Public interest lawyer Inibehe Effiong has said the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, should not be able to suspend a Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor.

Effiong's view was in reaction to the suspension of Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu on Friday, June 9.

Lawyer Inibehe Effiong says the president shouldn’t be able to suspend the CBN governor. Photo credits: Inibehe Effiong, Central Bank of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

CBN Act does not envisage suspension of the governor by the president - Effiong

Effiong stated that considering the need for institutional independence of the CBN, President Tinubu should not have had the power to suspend the head of the country’s apex bank.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote on his Twitter handle on June 9:

"Godwin Emefiele corrupted the CBN and made nonsense of our exchange rates and forex market.

"However, Mr Tinubu cannot remove him by virtue of Section 11 of the CBN Act without recourse to the Senate.

“My view is that since the CBN Act does not envisage the suspension of the Governor by the President, and given the need for institutional independence of the CBN which cannot be guaranteed without security of tenure of the governor, the President shouldn’t be able to suspend.

“This is however my personal view and is subject to the subsisting judgment of the Federal High Court (in Sanusi Lamido’s case).”

Furthermore, the legal practitioner said he does not see Emefiele as fit to lead the CBN. He added that the suspended CBN governor should render an account of his stewardship and be thoroughly held accountable for his alleged misdeeds.

"It's political vendetta": Public affairs analysts speak on Tinubu's suspension of Emefiele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that following Emefiele's suspension, public affairs analysts have shared their views on the matter.

Emefiele's suspension comes after a meeting with Tinubu last week.

Legit.ng spoke with some analysts, who shared their perceptions on the trending topic.

Source: Legit.ng