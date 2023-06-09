Lagos, Nigeria - Festus Ogun, a constitutional lawyer, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu lacks the power to "unilaterally remove" the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Ogun said this in reaction to the president's suspension of Emefiele on Friday, June 9.

The lawyer, however, explained in a tweet sighted by Legit.ng that the president has some disciplinary control over the CBN governor, which includes suspension.

Ogun tweeted:

"Tinubu lacks the power to unilaterally remove Emefiele. However, a Federal High Court has held that while President cannot remove the CBN Governor, he can exercise some disciplinary control over him which includes suspension. On suspension, however, Emefiele is entitled to pay."

Legit.ng reported that Emefiele was suspended by President Bola Tinubu from office on Friday, June 9, with immediate effect to pave the way for the continuation and conclusion of the official investigation into his activities as governor of the nation’s apex bank.

Emerging reports also indicate that the suspended governor of the CBNN has allegedly been arrested by the Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

