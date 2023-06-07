Buhari's former aide on Digital communication, Bashir Ahmad, has said Nigeria Air is not a fraud

He said the Federal Ministry of Aviation had made remarkable progress towards the realisation of Nigeria Air

Ahmad, who stated this via his Twitter handle, added that Nigeria Air would fly and make the country proud

He stated this on Tuesday, June 6, via his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad.

He wrote:

“NigeriaAir is NOT a fraud, the Aviation Ministry has made a significant progress towards its realization. Branding unveiled, partnerships and agreements signed, most of the operational certificates issued, and operational offices opened. NigeriaAir will fly to make Nigeria proud.”

House of Reps never called NigeriaAir a fraud - APC Member

In similar vein, a member of the ruling All Progress Congress (APC), simply identified as Woye @woye1, on Twitter said the House Of Representatives never called NigeriaAir a fraud.

According to Woye, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji from Enugu state, who allegedly said “Nigeria air is fraud”.

Woye tweet reads:

“House resolution: @HouseNGR has never said “ Nigeria Air is fraud” a PDP man called Hon.Nnolim Nnaji from ENUGU in his wisdom called “Nigeria air is fraud”. When the House set up a committee, the committee cannot issue an order outside the terms of reference. The Committee must report to the Committee of the whole house and the chairman is the Deputy Speaker. Whatever the House of Reps agrees is a RESOLUTION that is not binding on executive. The questions are: Has Nnaji submitted his report? Has committee members adopted their reports to be submitted to the whole House? Nnaji should stop playing politics with Private Airline Operators.”

Nigeria Air MD speaks on aircraft allegedly hired from Ethiopian Airlines

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that after days of silence, Dapo Olumide, the Interim managing director of Nigeria Air, said the aircraft used for the unveiling of Nigeria Air, the country's national carrier, was an 11-year-old aircraft chartered from Ethiopian Airlines.

He made this revelation while appearing before the Senate Committee on Aviation on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng