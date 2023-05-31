Justice Adepele Ojo, the Chief Judge of Osun state, has sentenced the receptionist on duty at Hilton Hotel in Ile Ife on the day Timothy Adegoke, the master's student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was murdered.

The receptionist, Adedeji Adesola, was sentenced to two years imprisonment on Wednesday, May 31, for conspiracy to fabricate evidence and conceal that the deceased lodged at the facility before he died.

Chief Rahman Adedoyin was found guilty of seven of the 18 charges against him, including murder. Photo Credit: BBC Pidgin

Source: Facebook

Earlier on Tuesday, May 30, the court had sentenced the owner of the hotel, Dr Ramon Adedoyin and two other staff to death by hanging.

All three of them were found guilty of the allegations against them concerning the death of Adegoke.

Meanwhile, the counsel to the receptionist prayed to the court to consider her age and the premise at which she acted and allow her case to be treated with leniency.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In reaction to the plea, Justice Ojo, said:

“I have considered the passionate plea of the 7th defendant and the submission of the prosecution on the need to temper justice with mercy. I have observed and considered the sober disposition of the 7th defendant in court throughout the trial."

While giving her ruling, Justice Ojo, said:

“I am equally mindful of the circumstances surrounding the case of the 7th defendant. I am not unmindful of the provisions of the Section 411 2(b) of the law. I hereby sentence you Adedeji Adesola to 2 years imprisonment starting from the first day of your arrest.”

Video Clip of Chief Adedoyin’s Reaction After Death Sentence Emerges

Meanwhile, the courtroom where Chief Rahman Adedoyin was sentenced to death by hanging was filled with tears and agony following the court's verdict.

In a viral video, Chief Adedoyin sat in shock and looked dejected by the court's verdict on Tuesday, May 30.

He was seen in the video being consoled while others shed tears and wailed after the close of the court session.

Source: Legit.ng