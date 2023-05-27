Obidike Chukwuebuka, a member of the APC, has extended his wishes to the children of Nigeria on the occasion of Children's Day 2023

Obidike expressed confidence that children will benefit greatly from the upcoming administration of President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The young APC chieftain also applauded the efforts of parents and teachers in preparing them for the future

FCT, Abuja - As Nigeria celebrates 2023 Children’s Day, Obidike Chukwuebuka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has felicitated with the "sons and daughters who will man the affairs of Nigeria".

Obidike, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Saturday, May 27, said children will benefit the most from the incoming administration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

APC chieftain Obidike Chukwuebuka, said children will benefit the most from Bola Tinubu's government. Photo credit: Obidike Chukwuebuka

Source: Facebook

”I acknowledge the invaluable contributions of children to the development of the nation and I am confident that every Nigerian child will be the highest beneficiary of the new administration led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR

“They are future leaders and as such, it is important to instil discipline in them at an early stage in life. They deserve good living condition with access to water and sanitation, education, housing, food, health and other amenities," he said.

Children's Day 2023 celebration in Nigeria: Obidike salutes parents and teachers

Obidike also commended parents and teachers, noting that they are committed to training children "for the task ahead".

“I salute the parents and teachers who have remained zealous and dutiful in training these little ones for the task ahead,” Obidike added.

