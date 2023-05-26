Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said some of the commanders of the unknown gunmen who attacked a US Consulate convoy have been eliminated by Nigerian security forces

The Anambra state governor said among the slain criminals was a "very deadly" hitman

Soludo disclosed that another suspected mastermind of the deadly attack was arrested on Thursday, May 25

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state has said one of the major actors in the Tuesday, May 16 horrific attack on a United States (US) Consulate convoy, has been killed.

Soludo stated that "the actual mastermind" of the attack has also been arrested.

Governor Soludo reiterated that Anambra state would no tolerate criminality.

Governor Soludo says the suspected mastermind of the attack on a US Consulate convoy has been arrested, adding that one commander was earlier killed. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo

He said this during his virtual appearance on Channels Television on Friday, May 26.

The Anambra governor explained:

“I can tell you with clarity that the investigation is ongoing. Within two days after the incident, some of the commanders of the criminals were killed, including one very deadly criminal.

“And as we speak now, yesterday (Thursday, May 25), the actual mastermind has been arrested and he is here with us.

“The nationality of the slain persons doesn’t really matter, no life is superior than another.”

Deadly attack on US convoy in Nigeria

It would be recalled that unknown gunmen on Tuesday, May 16 attacked a convoy of two U.S. government vehicles in the Ogbaru local government area of Anambra state.

The convoy was conveying nine Nigerian nationals: five employees of the US Mission to Nigeria and four operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The deceased were traveling in advance of a planned visit by U.S. Mission personnel to a U.S.-funded flood response project in Anambra when they were attacked.

The assailants killed at least four members of the convoy, and other members were kidnapped.

