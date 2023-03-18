The security operatives foiled what would have been bloody crisis at PU 001 to 0014, Government Secondary School, Rijiyah Zaki in Ungogo Local Government Area.

It was learnt that voting was going on smoothly until when argument ensued among parties’ agents that culminated into rancour, which voters who were initially on the queue to cast their votes to immediately scamper for safety.

However, voting has continued smoothly as police have waded and restores the situation to normalcy.

Recall that, the Kano gubernatorial election is a two-horse race between the the incumbent deputy governor, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna under the APC and Abba Kabir Yusuf of NNPP.

Source: Legit.ng