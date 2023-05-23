Peter Obi, has revealed why he attended the commissioning of Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos

Obi said he believes Dangote Refinery will move Nigeria from a net importer to a net exporter of petroleum products

The Labour Party presidential candidate added that the refinery will create jobs and generate foreign exchange for the country

Ibeju Lekki, Lagos state - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has explained why he attended the commissioning of Dangote Refinery in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos.

Obi said he attended the event because he has always called for greater private-sector participation in Nigeria’s economy.

The former Anambra state governor added that he believes Dangote Refinery will move Nigeria from a net importer to a net exporter of petroleum products, thereby creating jobs and generating foreign exchange for the country.

He stated this on Monday, May 22, 2023, via his verified Twitter handle @PeterObi.

According to Obi, the Dangote Refinery is another milestone toward a New Nigeria with an enabling environment for a booming private sector.

Obi tweed:

“I have always argued for greater private sector participation in the economy as exemplified by the Dangote Group. I believe the Dangote Refinery will be very beneficial to the nation's economy.

“By moving Nigeria from a net importer to a net exporter of petroleum products, this refinery will create numerous jobs and generate needed foreign exchange inflow.

“This refinery is another milestone towards the New Nigeria, to which I am committed. That new nation will be an enabling environment for a booming private sector that will see the rise of many micro, small and medium-scale businesses that will boost the nation's economy and foster increased productivity among our people.”

Dangote Refinery will help Nigeria save foreign exchange currently spent on importation of crude oil

Obi congratulated the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, for the world-class project, which the LP presidential candidate said will help Nigeria to save the foreign exchange currently spent on the importation of crude oil.

He further stated that the refinery will move Nigeria from consumption to production and reposition the country as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market.

He wrote:

“I congratulate Alhaji Aliko Dangote for this world-class project which I believe will be very beneficial to Nigeria's economy.

“The refinery with a capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day when operated maximally, is expected to meet Nigeria’s domestic demand for petroleum products and help Nigeria to save the much-needed foreign exchange currently spent on the importation of such products.

“By supplying the surplus to the International markets, Nigeria will reposition itself as a key player in the downstream petroleum sector of the global market. In moving Nigeria from consumption to production"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, had reported that Peter Obi on Monday, May 22, 2023, attended the commissioning of the highly anticipated $19 Dangote Refinery at the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

Obi was invited along with other dignitaries by the Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, to witness the commission of Africa’s largest refinery.

