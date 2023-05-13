An Ondo State Magistrate’s Court has jailed the traditional ruler of the Ode community in the Akure North LGA Oba Adewale Boboye, for unlawfully demolishing some property

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Ojo, sentenced the convict to 10 years after founding him guilty of the charges preferred against him

The traditional ruler, however, denied the allegations levelled against him

Akure, Ondo State - The traditional ruler of Ode community in Akure North Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo State, Oba Adewale Boboye, has been sent to jail.

Oba Boboye bagged a 10-year jail term for unlawfully demolishing some property, palm trees and food crops, The Punch reported.

An Osi Magistrate Court sentenced a monarch Oba Adewale Sunday Boboye, to 10 years imprisonment for unlawfully demolishing palm trees and food crops. Photo credit: STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The destroyed property belonged to The Apostolic Church along Ado Ekiti Road, Igoba, Akure, the Ondo state capital, Vanguard also reported.

However, the monarch, through his counsel, Adeola Kayode, denied the allegations levelled against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nevertheless, the magistrate, Mrs Bukola Ojo, sentenced the monarch to 10 years after she found him guilty of the charges.

N5 million naira was also awarded as compensation to the complainant.

Oba Adewale Boboye: Monarchs sentenced to jail

There are a couple of monarchs who have been sentenced to prison by Nigerian courts.

In January 2022, a 63-year-old monarch in Ogoniland, King Taalor Tornwe, was remanded in Port Harcourt Correctional Centre by the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Rivers State for alleged involvement in cultism.

In September of that year, a Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja, sentenced the Baale of Shangisha in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state, Michael Mutiu Yusuf, to 15 years imprisonment for faking his kidnap.

Then in November of the same year, Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos State High Court Ikeja, dismissed a post-conviction bail application filed by convicted dethroned Baale (Monarch) of Shangisha in the Magodo area of the state, Mutiu Ogundare and his brother, Opeyemi Mohammed.

85-year-old Nigerian traditional ruler sentenced to death by hanging

Similarly, An Akwa Ibom state high court in 2022 sentenced the traditional leader of Efen Ibom in the Ika local government area of the state, Chief Essien Matthew Odiong, to death by hanging.

The court presided by Justice Edem Akpan ordered that the traditional leader be executed by hanging following the murder of one Udoma Udo Ubom.

Chief Odiong, who was married to 12 women and had a total of 60 children, was standing trial on four counts of conspiracy, directing unlawful trial by ordeal, stealing of the motorcycle and murder of the owner - Udoma Udo Ubom.

Source: Legit.ng