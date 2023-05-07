Asari Dokubo severely criticised the United Kingdom (UK) for jailing Ike Ekweremadu, a Nigerian politician, questioning if the same can be done to their own politician in the West African nation

Dokubo also attacked the planned kidney donor whose retreat landed the former deputy Senate president and his wife in serious trouble

The former militant vowed to continue fighting “until justice is done in the case of Ekweremadu”, adding that he has fought for greater 'battles'

Buguma, Rivers State - A former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, says the United Kingdom (UK’s) sentencing of Ike Ekweremadu, a former Deputy Senate President of Nigeria, is “the biggest disgrace that the black race has ever suffered”.

Speaking during a Facebook Live on Saturday, May 6, monitored by Legit.ng, the activist lashed out at the kidney donor who he said caused the crisis. He described him as “a greedy Igbo boy”.

Asari Dokubo described Ekweremadu's UK jail sentence as “the biggest disgrace that the black race has ever suffered”. Photo credit: Metropolitan Police Service

Dokubo said:

“It is sad for all black people. This is the biggest disgrace black people have suffered.

“This is the first time a former deputy senate president is being imprisoned in a different country. It is so sad. We cannot see the magnitude of this shame because we are shameless.”

“I’ll fight until justice is served,” Dokubo promises

Dokubo added that he will keep fighting until justice is served. His words:

“We will not stop fighting; we will keep on fighting until justice is done in the case of Ekweremadu.

“I will use everything I have to carry out this fight; everything in my power, the same power I have used to fight and subdue IPOB and ESN, I will use this power to fight until Ekweremadu gets justice.

“It is so sad. It is a black day for all of us”

Dokubo further asked the embattled Nigerian lawmaker to “take courage and persevere”, assuring that this phase “will soon pass away”.

Organ trafficking saga

Legit.ng reports that a 21-year-old street trader from Lagos State was to be paid up to £7,000 in exchange for a kidney, the Old Bailey court heard during Ekweremadu’s trial.

He was promised opportunities in the UK for helping Ekweremadu’s daughter, Sonia.

Legit.ng learnt that the street trader was falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin in a failed bid to persuade medics at the Royal Free Hospital in London to carry out the £80,000 private procedure, the court was told.

Ekweremadu jailed

On Friday, Ike Ekweremadu; his wife Beatrice; and their "middleman" were jailed for an organ-trafficking plot, after bringing a young Nigerian man to the UK from Lagos.

It is said to be the first such case under modern slavery laws.

Ike Ekweremadu was sentenced to nine years and eight months in prison. The "middleman" was sentenced to 10 years, while Beatrice received a four-year term and six months.

