The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 21 and Monday, April 24, 2023, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid el-Fitr celebration.

The minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, according to a statement by the permanent secretary, M.L. Shuaib Belgor, obtained on Wednesday, April 19.

FG announces public holidays for Eid-El-Fitr 2023. Photo credit: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

FG declares holidays for Eid-El-Fitr 2023

He congratulated all Muslims for the successful completion of the holy month of Ramadan, The Punch reported.

Ogbeni Aregbesola called on all Muslims to imbibe and practise the virtues of kindness, love, tolerance, peace, self-denial, sacrifice and good neighbourliness, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him).

“The self-restraint, self-denial, sacrifice and deep spiritual consciousness that accompanied the fasting period should not end but be maintained and improved upon, in order to be a better person and true worshipper,” the minister advised all Muslims.

