FCT residents under the Abuja Municipal Area Council have been thrown into a deep state of mourning following the death of their paramount ruler

This is as the Sa’akaruyi of Karu chiefdom, Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, died at the age of 76, a close family member confirmed

The family member revealed further that the late Sa’akaruyi was admitted at the Kano hospital before he passed on, noting his remains would be brought to Abuja

The Sa’akaruyi of Karu chiefdom in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi, has died at 76.

A relative of the late monarch, Habaku Samson, who confirmed the sad development to Daily Trust on Saturday, April 15, said he died after a brief illness on Saturday morning at a private hospital in Kano State.

Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi died at the age of 76. Photo credit: Chief Emmanuel Kyauta Yepwi

Source: Facebook

Family gives close details

He said the late Sa’akaruyi was admitted at the Kano hospital before he passed on, adding that his remains would be brought to Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“Around 12pm today, a call came from Kano that Sa’akaruyi of Karu had passed on at the hospital. His body is being conveyed through the air to Abuja,” he said.

Samuel Danjuma, the special assistant to Senate Philip Aduda, who is said to be first cousins to the late chief, also confirmed the monarch’s death.

National loss as prominent former minister from southwest dies

Legit.ng also previously reported the death of a former minister of state for power and steel, Chief Oyekunle Oluwasanmi.

Oluwasanmi died on Thursday, July 21. The announcement of his death was contained in a statement issued by his family.

The deceased hailed from Ipetu Ijesha in Oriade local government area of Osun state, where he was actively engaged in community-building initiatives till the very end. He was appointed minister of state for power and steel in 1997.

Source: Legit.ng