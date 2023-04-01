A civil society organization, the Nigerian People's Congress has backed Kayode Ajulo against Chief Mike Ozekhome

Going further, the organization accused the senior lawyer of trying to bully the younger Ajulo and pitch him against others

Ajulo recently said Tinubu's failure to secure 25% of votes in the capital city is not enough to hinder his declaration as winner in the 2023 election

Highly respected lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has been criticised by a civil society organization, the Nigerian People's Congress.

The organisation faulted the reaction of the senior lawyer on the position of his younger colleague and constitutional lawyer, Kayode Ajulo on the interpretation of a section of the Nigerian Constitution.

Civil society faults Mike Ozekhome over Ajulo. Photo credit: Lagos Lawyer

Source: UGC

The group in a statement made available to Legit.ng through its spokesperson, Abdulrahman Sadiq, accused Ozekhome of misrepresenting the legal opinion of Ajulo's on the interpretation of section 134(2) of the Constitution

Sadiq who is also an APC leader in FCT, said the group expected the senior lawyer Ajulo's position.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Ajulo, in his article, aired his view on the provisions of Section 134(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), particularly subparagraph (b) that had generated so much controversy since INEC declared Bola Tinubu as President-elect in the just concluded election having failed to secure 25% of votes in the FCT.

The lawyer was of the view that the section of the Constitution regarded the FCT as a state and that failing to secure 25% of votes in the capital city is not enough to hinder the declaration of the winner in the election to the office of the President. He also said he felt disappointed in some senior lawyers who interpret laws to suit their political inclination.

Specifically, the organisation also accused Ozekhome of a deliberate attempt to bully Ajulo and pitch him against some senior lawyers.

The group said that irrespective of individual interpretation of the law, the fate of the country and its people must be in consideration.

Code of conduct bureau invites Keyamo over money laundering petition against Atiku

Meanwhile, the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo, has been invited by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) over his money laundering petition against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The senior advocate who is also the minister of labour and employment accused Atiku of diversion of public funds while he was Vice President under the administration of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Keyamo had accused Atiku of diverting public funds through special-purpose vehicles while he was Nigeria’s vice president. In his petition, he gave a 72 hours ultimatum to the CCB to initiate the arrest and interrogation of the ex-Vice President.

Source: Legit.ng