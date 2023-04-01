You have very likely read about the political life of Sir Tafawa Balewa, Nigeria's first and only Prime Minister from 1957 to 1966, but have you read about and seen the house he lived in?

His simple but beautiful home in Bauchi state was recently shared on Facebook by a prominent Nigerian travel journalist, Pelu Awofeso.

Some Nigerians were amazed by the simple but elegant house which, according to Balewa's last son, was built in the 1950s

Bauchi - Sir Tafawa Balewa was a Nigerian statesman who served as the country's first and only Prime Minister from 1957 to 1966.

He was a key figure in Nigeria's struggle for independence and was known for his intelligence, oratory skills, and statesmanship.

Travel journalist Pelu Awofeso shares a beautiful photo of the house where Nigeria's prime minister Tafawa Balewa lived in Bauchi state. Photo credits: Bauchi Friends Tours, @Sheikhhhweeder

Source: Twitter

Tafawa Balewa's legacy lives on to this day, and people are still interested in learning more about his life and times. One of the most fascinating aspects of Tafawa Balewa's life is the house where he lived in Bauchi state.

It was a simple but beautiful home that reflected the leader's down-to-earth personality and his love for his people.

Tafawa Balewa's house: The bulbs and switches are still the original ones - Pelu Awofeso

The photo of the beautiful house was recently shared on Facebook by Pelu Awofeso, a prominent Nigerian travel journalist.

The photo which has attracted tens of comments from Awofeso's followers on Facebook captures the simple but elegant architecture of the house and the simple compound.

This is what the travel journalist wrote about the house:

"Sir Tafawa Balewa's home, Bauchi. I stepped into the living room, and couldn't say a word. I was overcome with emotion.

The bulbs, switches and other fittings are still the original ones."

Awofeso also quoted Haruna Balewa, the last son of the late Nigerian leader, as saying:

"This is where he lived even before he became Prime Minister...The house was built in the 1950s."

The travel journalist added:

"I hang in there a while longer, in that classic simplicity -- of both the interior and exterior of the building."

Nigerians wowed by Tafawa Balewa's house

Ayodele Arigbabu said on Facebook:

"I love the architecture of that era, simple yet elegant."

Olanrewaju Tejuoso said:

"This Environment Reminds me of similar setting in Indonesia. What a coincidence."

Olusegun Kayode Ajayi said:

"Whaow! What an architectural delight."

Chibuzor Sleekcheese Leopardi L'Infinito said:

"This should be made a heritage site. We can do better preserving these sides of our history or do we want the Europeans to come and help us out after colonizing us? This is beautiful."

1966 coup: Assassination of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa

Source: Legit.ng