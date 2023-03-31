Less than 24 hours after commercial bus drivers in some parts of Lagos state protested the unlawful extortion and illegal imposition of taxes on them by some hoodlums popularly called 'Agberos', a redress has been adopted.

According to a report by the Guardian newspaper, it was confirmed that collection of these illegal taxes had been banned in some parts of Lagos state under the directives of Musiliu Akinsaya (MC Oluomo), the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Association.

Market and traffic Jam in Oshodi area on March 16, 2016 in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa. Photo: Frédéric Soltan/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

It was gathered that the protest by bus drivers started on Wednesday, March 29, along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

The non-stop protest was also reported to have slowed down commercial activities around that axis down to the toll-gate area of the expressway.

According to Punch, one of the protesters, a bus driver, revealed that MC Oluomo held a lengthy meeting with them.

The bus driver, whose identity was not revealed, stated that a resolution was reached during the meeting.

He said:

“MC Oluomo told us Thursday afternoon when we held a meeting with him at the state council that no driver from Oshodi to Tollgate must be compelled to pay illegal agbero taxes anymore."

He further revealed that drivers taking passengers from Oshodi to the tollgate are entitled to pay only two tickets daily, excluding money for loading, which would be paid daily.

The bus driver further revealed that the approved price for a ticket is N800, and tickets can only be purchased and sold in Oshodi and tollgate.

The driver said:

“He said those extra taxes imposed at Iyana Ipaja and Agbado Ijaiye were no longer valid. We can either buy our daily tickets in Oshodi or Tollgate, and either will be recognised.

“Afterwards, we will buy the council ticket and booking for security, which is about N500.”

Similarly, it was gathered that MC Oluomo also instructed that Saturday and Sunday ticketing are no longer applicable.

He added that MC Oluomo also donated N1 million to those injured during the attack on protesting drivers.

