Governors on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress has kicked against actions of those accused of agitating for interim government

Going further, progressive Governors Forum, called on the Department of Security Service to arrest and prosecute anyone involved

It also commended the federal government’s commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new president on May 29

Following allegations raised by the Department of Security Service (DSS) that some powerful people in Nigeria are agitating for an interim government, the progressive governors forum has advised the security outfit on what to do.

The governors in a press statement made available to Legit.ng frowned at the development and condemned it in strong terms.

Going further, the governors through Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, chairman of progressive governors, urged the DSS to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

The statement read in part:

"The progressive Governors Forum note the press statement issued by the Department of Security Service on the unfortunate, condemnable and treasonable conduct of some undemocratic elements who are agitating for an interim Government. We condemn such agitation. It is commendable, however, that the Department of Security Service exposed the plot, and we call upon them to arrest and prosecute anyone involved.

"It is ironic that after the presidential, National Assembly, Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in which all the major parties recorded varying successes and disappointments in different constituencies, and with our country being appreciated around the globe, some self-serving individuals are unfortunately seeking to sabotage our democratic progress.

"After a democratic contest, parties are free to exercise the legal right of going to court. Indeed, it was widely reported that the PDP and LP had chosen to go to the Presidential Election Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the presidential election, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of APC. Furthermore, in all the 36 states of the Federation, tribunals have also been established to provide opportunity to those who participated in the various elections but otherwise feeling dissatisfied, to challenge the results."

Going further, the governors commended the federal government's commitment towards a successful inauguration of a new President on May 29.

Recall that the secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, who is also chairman of the Presidential Transitional Council issued a statement restating the federal government’s commitment towards the transition.

The statement added:

"We therefore call on all citizens to remain vigilant and continue to support Nigeria’s democratic development, which the campaign for interim government is meant to truncate."

Interim Government: Labour Party finally opens up on insurrection plot

Meanwhile, the Labour party spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed that the party is not part of the plot to truncate Nigeria's democracy.

Tanko said the plot was a conspiracy against the state while distancing the Labour Party from the development.

He also accused the department of state service (DSS) that has raised the alarm of being quiet on the alleged attack on his party members during the election but spoke afterwards.

