Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said he was earlier against the ambition of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state

Obasanjo, in his speech in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Saturday, disclosed that he had seen the governor for a place at the national and international level

Speaking at the celebration of the governor's 1 year anniversary in office, the former president said he would not be blamed for his view

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

Awka, Anambra - Olusegun Obasanjo, the 2 terms civilian president and 1 term military head of state, has disclosed that he was once against the ambition of Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra state.

According to The Punch, the former military leader made the revelation in Awka, the Anambra state capital, during the 1 year anniversary of Soludo as governor of Anambra state.

Obasanjo reveals when he did not want Soludo to be Anambra governor Photo Credit: Charles Soludo

Source: Twitter

Obasanjo, on Saturday, March 25, said he had his reservation when Soludo, who was his ex-economic adviser, approached him about his governorship ambition in the state.

Latest about Olusegun Obasanjo, Charles Soludo, Anambra, Southeast, PDP

According to the former president, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was better for a position at the national and international level.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

His statement reads in part:

“Because of my experience with Chukwuma, I earmarked him for something greater in my mind until one day he came to me and said he was going to contest election as governor of Anambra. I did not disguise my anger against him.”

He recalled one morning when he and the governor had a devotion, and he asked Soludo what he was praying for, which turned out to be the governor of the state.

Obasanjo then said his experience for Anambra then was Dr Chris Ngige and Uba, adding that he would not be blamed for his reactions then.

President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed a national council meeting amid fuel and naira scarcity hurting the country's people

Former heads of state present are General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Yakubu Gowon as well as former President Goodluck Jonathan

The meeting is holding in about 2 weeks before the presidential election and first of its kind in 2023

Source: Legit.ng