Beatrice, the wife of embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has made a fresh confession in a London court

In a fresh session, Beatrice, the wife of the lawmaker told the court that she is unaware of the search for a kidney donor for her ailing daughter

The lawmaker revealed to the court that he found out their daughter had a kidney problem when she fell sick in 2019

Beatrice, the wife of embattled former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied involvement in the search for an organ donor for their ailing daughter, Sonia.

The senator's wife denied the allegation on Monday, March 13, at the Old Bailey in London where she is standing trial with her husband, daughter and one medical doctor, known as Obinna Obeta, The Nation reported.

Ike Ekweremadu's wife makes a fresh confession in London court. Photo credit: Ike Ekweremadu

Source: Facebook

Their previous ordeal

Meanwhile, Beatrice and her husband were arrested last year in the United Kingdom for allegedly trafficking a young man to harvest his kidney.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

It is alleged the young man was falsely presented as Sonia’s cousin in a failed bid to persuade doctors to carry out an £80,000 private procedure at the Royal Free Hospital.

London Court trial: Ekweremadu finally reveals why he sought kidney donor outside family

A former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has told a court in London why he sought a kidney donor for his ailing daughter from outside his family.

In a fresh court session, the embattled lawmaker and politician confessed that his doctor advised him against seeking a kidney donor from among his family members.

While cross-examining the lawmaker, Prosecutor Hugh Davies KC, asked Ekweremadu why he did not try to find a suitable match among his family members instead of trying to buy a kidney.

Ekweremadu reveals the identity of those responsible for his travails in the UK

Meanwhile, the EFCC has been accused of sponsoring the ordeals of the embattled Former Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu.

The lawmaker told the Federal High Court that the EFCC wrote a letter to the London Court which made the foreign court refuse to admit him to bail.

Ekweremadu, in the application, claimed that the forfeiture order was granted to the FG in error because the EFCC suppressed information and facts in respect of the properties.

Source: Legit.ng