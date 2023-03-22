There are indications that a major shake-up is imminent in the Nigeria Correctional Service after an inmate was nabbed with a phone

The inmate has used the phone to threaten Kiki, one of the daughters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Kiki, the vice president’s second daughter, a successful entrepreneur, was said to be the target of this yet-to-be-identified inmate

Lagos - A significant shake-up and restructuring are imminent at the Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, Lagos state, following Nigerians’ outcry concerning a particular inmate allegedly illegally possessing a mobile phone.

Legit.ng gathered that the inmate was linked to an attempt on the life of one of the daughters of Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

VP Osinbajo is yet to comment publicly on the issue. Photo credit: @nighealthwatch

As gathered, the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives have arrested the culprit, described as “a slim young man”, after a major operation at the Kirikiri prison in Apapa, Lagos, in a 72-hour surveillance operation.

Furthermore, reports had it that the DSS operatives who arrived at the prison premises on Sunday, March 12, only completed their mission after a 72-hour presence as they put both the staff and visitors at Kirikiri prison before entry and at the exit.

Kiki, the VP’s second daughter, a successful entrepreneur, was said to be the target of this yet-to-be-identified inmate.

Information also had it that a standby communication command vehicle routinely paraded the prison’s premises, with other armed men of the DSS, taking surveillance around the prison’s environs in standby for any eventuality that may arise in their search.

It was said that after a series of intelligence gatherings, which also led to the tracing to the house of the inmate’s parents, his father was questioned, and the culprit was later arrested.

