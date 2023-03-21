Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has been praised by some influential Pan-Ijaw socio-cultural groups

The groups comprise Ijaw National Congress (INC), the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), and Traditional Rulers in the Niger Delta region

The group scored General Ndiomu high in terms of performance as Interim Administrator of the PAP

Pan-Ijaw socio-cultural groups comprising the Ijaw National Congress (INC), the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), and Traditional Rulers in the Niger Delta region have commended Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) for his robust six-month stewardship of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The group who scored Ndiomu high in terms of performance as Interim Administrator of the PAP, said they were buoyed by his strategic and robust stakeholders’ consultation and engagement, which they acknowledged is key to solving the problems of the region.

Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) has been commended by Ijaw groups.

Source: Facebook

Prof. Benjamin Okaba, INC President in an interview with Arise TV recently, noted that under Ndiomu, the Amnesty Programme is taking a new dimension of growth. He said the PAP boss is not only liaising with stakeholders in the region, but also addressing their demands.

Assessing the General’s six-month performance, Okaba said "the present boss has started the process of assessing employment opportunities for ex-militants who have gotten training from both local and international sources.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"I learned some of them have been pushed into security services, some into the oil companies, and some are even encouraged to form cooperatives with funding so that they can start up their own businesses.

"Under Buhari, it is on record that about 121 first-class graduates have been produced from the Amnesty Programme.

"The Amnesty Programme is taking a new shape. There are serious consultations. He goes down to the stakeholders in their villages and communities, harkens to their demands and addresses them as swiftly as possible. "I'll personally score Ndiomu about 70% because he has done well."

In like manner, spokesperson for the IYC, Ebilade Ekerefe described Ndiomu as a man of “discipline and courage”, who has contributed to the sustainable peace being experienced in the Niger Delta region.

Ekerefe commended the PAP boss for his consistent interface with stakeholders of the Niger Delta region, stating that Ndiomu is committed to positioning the Amnesty Programme to achieve the aims and objectives for which it was established in 2009.

The group jointly affirmed that the periodic stakeholder consultation, engagement and assessment of employment opportunities for ex-agitators have brought a new lease of life to the Presidential Amnesty Programme. The move, they said, has been largely appreciated by Traditional Rulers and people in the communities.

Amnesty boss urges support of traditional rulers to reform programme

Recall that Major General Ndiomu (rtd) recently sought the cooperation and support of traditional rulers in the Niger Delta region for the reform of the intervention programme.

Gen. Ndiomu, who noted that the monarchs command enormous influence, which they can deploy to propagate the new policy direction, assured that his policy direction ensures that the programme becomes more impactful to the beneficiaries.

He stated this when he hosted the traditional rulers under the aegis of the Association of Niger Delta Monarchs in Port Harcourt, noting that to maintain the desired peace and stability in the region, monarchs must be consulted like other critical Niger Delta stakeholders.

Source: Legit.ng