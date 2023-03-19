BREAKING: INEC declares APC winner of Kwara state governorship election

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kwara state.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the governor won the poll to serve a second term of another four years in office under the platform

He won in all the 16 local government areas of the state in the election results declared by the INEC Returning officer for the polls, Professor Isaac Itodo.

Source: Legit.ng