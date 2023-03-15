Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of the Yorubaland, has called on the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, to restructure the country into regionalism immediately

The Yoruba generalissimo posited that the country had gone through a lot, and the only means of survival was restructuring

Adams, who is also the national coordinator of the OPC, disclosed that the group has survived many battles and that it needs to be grateful to God

Ikeja, Lagos - Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has congratulated the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, while urging him to restructure the country into regionalism as soon as possible quickly.

The Yoruba warlord, in a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), urged the president-elect to set agenda for restructuring the country, adding that it is the only way that the country can survive.

OPC makes fresh demand from Bola Tinubu

The generalissimo made the plea at the thanksgiving service of the OPC in Lagos.

He added that the OPC had passed through several difficult moments and that returning to regionalism was the best option for the country.

Speaking on the growth of the OPC, Adams said the group's survival has been lying on the pillar of God, considering the numerous crisis that the group has survived.

According to him, the purpose of thanksgiving is to express gratitude to God, who has kept the group's hope alive.

He recalled that in the last 2 decades, the OPC had survived several challenges within and outside the southwest region.

He said:

"In the last 29 years, OPC has truly survived various challenges. We have been at the forefront of the war to reclaim the lost glory of our race. We have remained the most formidable organization in Yoruba land. We have secured the south west region from internal and external aggressors."

