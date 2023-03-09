Women and girls have been advised to believe in their capabilities and pursue their dreams for a better future

The advice was given by serial entrepreneur, Adenike Isi Adeeko, to mark International Women's Day

The purpose of the day is to uphold women's achievements, recognise challenges, and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality

FCT, Abuja - To mark the 2023 International Women's Day, serial entrepreneur, Adenike Isi Adeeko, has urged women and girls in Nigeria to believe in their capabilities and pursue their dreams.

Adeeko made the statement on Thursday, March 9, while speaking to Legit.ng in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Adeeko urged women to be very ambitious in order to reach the peak of their careers. Photo credit: Nairaxi

Source: Facebook

She said the theme, of this year's event: "DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality," would go a long way in exposing women to the market, further improving their technology skills and availing them more opportunities.

Adeeko further said women should believe they could venture into science, technology, engineering, and most importantly, information technology and communication.

Her words:

"Those courses are not reserved for men. Women and girls should believe that hard work can break any barrier. Girls should have that confidence.

"Women should always be ready to mentor younger women, guide them and give back to the girls in secondary schools, in the university and be an inspirational story to them."

Adeeko, founder of Whiskey Mistress, Donkey Technologies, and the ticketing platform, Nairatix, urged the government at all levels to sponsor more science programs and give more grants and equal opportunities to women.

She added that women should invest in themselves and attain their desired goals despite society and nature's hurdles in their paths.

Source: Legit.ng