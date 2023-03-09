Governor Ademola Adeleke has been accused of mismanaging money running into billions of naira

The allegation was raised by the Osun state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oshogbo

According to the APC, Governor Adeleke's 100 days in office can be described as uneventful and unpalatable

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday alleged that the administration of the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke has wasted over N90 billion accrued to government coffers within 3 months.

The party described his 100 days in office as uneventful and unpalatable as humongous funds to the tune of N90 billion accrued to the state’s coffers were lavishly spent and unaccounted for.

The party chairman, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, made this known at a press conference held at the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Office, Osogbo.

Addressing newsmen through the party Director of Media, Chief Kola Olabisi, the chairman remarked that apart from the regular FAAC, totaling N15 billion that the Adeleke’s administration had received, due to the diligent administration of the state by the immediate past Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, the state government had equally received about N11 billion from Siftas; N5 billion from NG CARES and N6.7 billion Federal Government parastatal tax liability respectively in the last three months.

Lawal revealed that the Adeleke-led administration had in the last three months received another N3.2 billion Nigeria for women project; N4.9 billion State Ease of Doing Business Reforms among others, aside from the N14 billion left in the kitty by the Oyetola administration totalling over N60 billion.

The State APC Acting Chairman further alleged that Adeleke’s administration of mismanaging and misappropriating a total sum of N30 billion meant for the 30 Local Government Areas and Ife-East Area Office within the last 100 days of administering the affairs of the state.

Lawal, who vilified Adeleke for running a dubious administration, said the embattled governor had not displayed to the people that he is focused as “he has been operating like a bull in the China shop in order to feign seriousness.”

