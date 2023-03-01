Watch Video of Bola Tinubu’s First Action After He Was Declared President-Elect of Nigeria
The president-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown the softer side of him. Tinubu was early on Wednesday declared winner of the keenly contested presidential election held in Nigeria on Saturday, February 25.
In a video sighted by Legit.ng, the president elect's first duty was to hug his wife, Senator Oluremi to the admiration of everybody present.
Shortly after this, Tinubu went on to formerly accept his ticket as president-elect.
