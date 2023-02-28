The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party has lost the 2023 presidential election held across the country on Saturday, February 25.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Atiku, a former vice president of Nigerian was defeated by Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All progressives Congress.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu polled Legit.ng in this report, has listed reasons why Atiku lost to the president elect.

The true reason why Atiku lost to Tinubu has been released. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar.

Source: Twitter

Presidential primary fallout and G5 governors

One of the main reasons that can be attributed for Atiku Abubakar's loss at the presidential election is the fall out of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The primary was mainly contested between Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar. In electing Atiku, the PDP ignored the clamour for the rotation of the 2023 presidency.

Series of events after this culminated into the clamour for the resignation of national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu. The refusal of Ayu to resign let to the eventual formation of what is now known as G5 governors.

The group contains Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and their Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

Atiku's arrogance and failure to listen to dissenting voices

Anothey key contributor to Atiku's loss his what can be described as his arrogance. The aggrieved g5 governors expressesively demanded that Ayu resign as the chairman of the party since Atiku, a northerner has emerged the party's presidential candidate.

Atiku and Ayu refused to listen to the governors despite knowing that they needed to keep their ranks together as they head into general election. This is also another contributor to Atiku's loss.

Peter Obi's emergence

In 2018, Atiku, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election named former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, his running mate. In 2022, Peter Obi resigned from the PDP when he discovered that he won't be given the 2023 presidential ticket.

Obi who eventually joined the Labour Party became the darling of youths who call themselves Obedients.

With the Obedients, Obi was able to capture the southeast, his home region alongside millions of youths who are tired of the old order of politicians. Traditionally, the southeast has been the stronghold of the PDP. However, it fell for the Obi with a wide margin.

Tinubu's factor

Another reason why Atiku lost the 2023 election is the candidature of Bola Tinubu of the APC. Tinubu is a seasoned politician that has never lost any election he contested in.

Some analysts argued that if Atiku had contested against any other politician, he would have won the exercise without troubles.

Source: Legit.ng