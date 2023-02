The presidential candidate of New Nigerian People Party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has won his local government council election.

Kwankwaso emerged winner in all the 12 wards in Madobi local government during Saturday's election.

The result is as follow:

1:Burji ward:

APC 621

NNPP 1,181

2:Chinkoso ward

APC: 481

NNPP:909

3:Galinja ward

APC: 472

NNPP: 1,158

4:Kafin Agur:

APC: 520

NNPP: 1314

5:Ƙauran mata ward

APC: 394

NNPP:1,392

6:Rikadawa ward

APC:1143

NNPP:1,771

7:Yakun ward

APC:295

NNPP:581

8:Kanwa ward

APC: 993

NNPP: 2,373

9:Madobi ward

APC: 1,566

NNPP 3,022

10:Kwankwaso ward

APC: 2,195

NNPP:3,675

11: Kubarachi ward

APC: 1,894

NNPP: 2,368

12 Gora ward

APC:1873

NNPP:3,225

