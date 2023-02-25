The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been declared winner of the presidential election in Osogbo local government.

Tinubu in the election polled 27,474 closely followed Alhaji Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 19,085.

Peter Obi of Labour Party came third, polling 2, 937.

