Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta state and Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayirimi Emami, has urged citizens from the Niger Delta region to seek the victory of his party presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu in next Saturday presidential election, saying such will ensure harmony and unity of the country.

Ayiri made the plea while addressing the party chieftains and faithful at a rally in Warri, Delta state.

The prominent businessman who recalled that the historic call for power shift by Governors from Southern part of the country now tagged Asaba Declaration was made in the south south region said the people in the oil rich states should make it achievable by voting for the APC presidential candidate.

He called on the people to seek to inspire national unity by de - emphasizing ethno - religious sentiments and promote excellence above mediocrity in all spheres of our democratic development.

According to Chief Emami, the consistent position of APC governors in the North that power should shift to the South at the end of Buhari's tenure May 29 this year, was in tandem with the Asaba declaration by 17 Southern Nigerian governors last year.

He said: "This opportunity to fast - track Nigeria's progress and upscale our economic diversification drive, which Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu represents, should not be allowed to slip away. Niger Deltans, should key into it through our massive votes for the Tinubu/ Shettima ticket, in order for us to experience revitalization of our ports, rapid development in our coastal communities and the creation of sustainable industrial growth."

The APC chieftain, noted that that Tinubu's achievements as Lagos state governor and " his undeniable penchant for unearthing resourceful persons and projecting them in their areas of strength, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliations, are the kind of attributes, Nigeria needs from May 29 this year."

Source: Legit.ng