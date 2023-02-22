Bola Tinubu has been assured of getting the votes of southeast women in the forthcoming presidential election

Imo state First Lady Barr (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma says Igbo women will align with the aspirations of Tinubu

She stated that the numerous achievements of the APC-led governments in Imo and Nigeria have endeared the female folks to the party's candidates

Owerri - Imo state First Lady Barr (Mrs) Chioma Uzodimma has called on southeast women to support the "Renewed Hope" project of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for president in the forthcoming presidential election.

Mrs Uzodimma, the southeast coordinator of the APC Women Presidential Campaign Council, stated this while recently addressing a group of Imo women in Owerri.

Mrs Uzodimma acknowledging cheers from APC supporters in Owerr recently. Photo credit: @Chioma_Uzodimma

Source: Twitter

She cited the numerous achievements of the APC, both at the state and federal levels, as evidence of good governance.

The Imo First Lady further appealed to the women to support the consolidation project of President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

Her words:

“Umu nwanyi ibem, the time has gone when we are stuck in the kitchen without contributing to the affairs of our great nation. Therefore, let's come out en mass and support the ideals of the APC in repositioning our great country, Nigeria.”

Imo First Lady bags NCWS excellence award in Abuja

Recall that the National Council for Women Societies (NCWS) recently honoured Mrs Uzodimma in Abuja.

The group, led by their National President, Hajiya Lami Adamu Lau, expressed their sincere gratitude to the Imo First Lady for promoting women's rights and gender equality in Imo state through strategic programmes and interventions.

Hajiya Lami, in her speech, revealed that the Imo state chapter had shared special reports with them at the national level, and they had to acknowledge the enormous strides the government had made.

