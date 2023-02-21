Aisha Buhari, Nigeria's First Lady, has said the fake CBN statement on her social media pages was posted by a hacker

The statement which has been debunked claimed President Buhari had directed the CBN to recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes for the next 70 days

Issuing a disclaimer, the first lady said her social media accounts which are verified have been compromised and asked the security agencies to investigate

State House, Abuja - Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has issued a disclaimer regarding a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) statement which was posted on her verified social media pages on Tuesday, February 21.

The statement which has been debunked by the CBN had claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari directed the apex bank to recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes for the next 70 days.

First Lady Aisha Buhari says a hacker was behind the fake CBN statement posted on her social media pages on Tuesday, February 21. Photo credit: Aisha Muhammadu Buhari

Source: Facebook

This was against the president's directive as he only asked the CBN to recirculate the old N200 notes till April 10 in a bid to ameliorate the hardship caused by the controversial Naira redesign policy.

I have asked the post be deleted - Aisha Buhari

After the CBN debunked the post and described it as fake news, Mrs Buhari took to her social media page to explain how the statement was posted.

The first lady claimed that the statement was the handiwork of a hacker who is attacking her reputation through her social media platforms.

Mrs Buhari further called on security agencies to investigate to know who she is sharing her social media accounts with, despite being verified.

The statement read:

"It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted.

"This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference and 17 other posts.

"This person is a hacker, criminally minded with the intention to continue attacking my reputation through my social media platforms.

"But I am assuring you that this is the first and last I am disclaiming fake news on my handle. It is the responsibility of the security agencies to find out who am I sharing my social media handles with, despite being verified accounts, and take all necessary actions."

Mixed reactions trail Aisha Buhari's disclaimer

Sadeeq Abubakar commented:

"Thanks for the clearance!!!! We're behind new notes redesign!!"

Olorunsola Temi said:

"The funniest thing s that I reposted it since it comes from our number 1 mummy of Nigeria."

Success Itumo said:

"I assure you ma that your social media handlers are not doing their job well. Otherwise, they would have fished out the hackers and bring them to book. Honestly, I assure you."

McDonald Ashinze Ofili said:

"Nothing we no go see for APC people hand. Unstable Government. Unstable Economy. Unstable Policy andUnstable Social media Communication handle. Abegiiiii ."

Shafiu Tangaza said:

"This has led to a lot of confusion."

Source: Legit.ng