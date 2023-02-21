The Central Bank of Nigeria has described as fake news a press release directing banks to start reissuing the old notes

CBN called the story fake news and said it did not come from the apex bank

Meanwhile, many Nigerians have reacted to the message on social media

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied receiving presidential orders to reissue the old N200, N500, and N1000 notes.

Vanguard reports that the apex bank reacted to a widely circulated press release purportedly from CBN circulating on social media.

Buhari did not authorise CBN to reissue old naira notes Credit: Ibitoye Shittu

Source: Twitter

The fake press release reads;

“Due to the current and unpleasant situation happening in Nigeria, in line with Mr. President after having a close meeting with him on 20th February 2023, Central Bank of Nigeria has been directed to ONLY reissue and recirculate the old N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes and this is expected to circulate as legal tender for 70 days up to May 1, 2023…”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

CBN’s Director of Corporate Communication, Osita Nwanisiobi, responded to text messages sent to him, saying, “It is fake news.”

Nigerians on social media have expressed mixed feelings over the fake news, with many saying the CBN is tossing Nigerians like a coin.

Ibitoye Shittu wrote on Twitter:

“Which kind wahala be this?

I saw the post on the page of the First Lady, and I was so happy”

Another Twitter user responded:

“Who dey deceive who in this country.”

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, allegedly shared the purported news from CBN.

How CBN reversed itself on old naira notes after sending memo to commercial banks to collect them

Legit.ng reported that following the confusion that trailed media reports about CBN asking Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to accept old naira notes on Friday, 17, 2023, many Nigerians have been asking what happened that the CBN would reverse itself so soon.

Due to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians should take old N500 and N100 notes to the Central of Nigeria (CBN), many Nigerians besieged bank offices across Nigeria on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Many reported arriving at the CBN office as early as 1 am and lined in front of the CBN office in Marina, Lagos, where there was a rowdy crowd.

Source: Legit.ng