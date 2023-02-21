Aisha Buhari has denied sharing a fake CBN release on social media announcing the return of old naira notes into circulation

The false news caused panic and confusion among the Nigerian populace, leading to concerns

The CBN released a statement debunking the fake news and warning the public to be wary of false information on social media

Nigeria's First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has denied sharing a fake Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) release on Instagram announcing the return of old naira notes into circulation.

The post went viral on social media, causing confusion and panic among the Nigerian populace.

The post featured a photoshopped image of a CBN press release, announcing that the old naira notes phased out would return to circulation.

Reacting, Aisha Buhari took to her facebook page to deny sharing the fake news, stating that her account was hacked.

Her post reads:

“DISCLAIMER! DISCLAIMER!! It has come to my attention that a certain fake news was posted on my social media handle, Instagram which also directly connects to my Facebook page, earlier this morning. I have since directed that it should be deleted."

Punch reports that she urged Nigerians to disregard the false information.

The first lady added:

"This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) responsible for deleting a number of my posts from 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the Traditional and Complementary Alternative Medicine (TCAM) conference, and 17 other posts.

"This person is a hacker with criminal intent to continue damaging my reputation via my social media pages.

“But I assure you that this is the first and only time I will be dismissing fake news on my account. It is the responsibility of security agencies to determine who I am sharing my social media handles with, despite the fact that they are verified accounts, and to take all necessary actions."

Meanwhile the CBN has denied planning to introduced the old N1,000 and N500 naira notes.

How CBN back-pedaled on old naira notes after directing banks to collect them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many Nigerians had been confused following the confusion that trailed media reports about CBN asking Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to accept old naira notes on Friday, 17, 2023, asking what happened that the CBN would reverse itself so soon.

Due to the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that Nigerians should take old N500 and N100 notes to the Central of Nigeria (CBN), many Nigerians besieged bank offices across Nigeria on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Many reported arriving at the CBN office as early as 1 am and lined in front of the CBN office in Marina, Lagos, where there was a rowdy crowd.

