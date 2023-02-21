Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has replied critics who condemned him for speaking against federal government naira redesign policy and keeping mute on other national issue.

The governor disclosed that he and some governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged the federal government's naira redesign policy at the supreme court because their advice was ignored, Daily Trust reported.

Recall that some progressives governors are challenging the federal government's decision in court.

But some Nigerians have criticized the governor of pursuing personal their personal interest.

In his defence, the outspoken governor, in an interview with Radio France International (RFI), Hausa, said his critics are ignorant of the constitutional roles of the governors.

He said:

“How many times did I comment on security, for three years I have been advising them not to reconcile with these bandits, let’s kill them, so now people have forgotten what I said and start saying I didn’t comment until this policy?”

On the over 6 months industrial strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, he bragged that his state university did not join the strike because he told them that the disagreement was between the federal government and its universities.

He then explain the governors advice on other security and national issues, including the the Abuja-Kaduna train attack and this naira redesign.

Source: Legit.ng