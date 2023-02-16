President Muhammadu is one of the African leaders to attend the African Union (AU) summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the 36th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union (AU).

In a statement released by the presidency on Thursday, February 16, Buhari will depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Buhari will be accompanied by some ministers and cabinet members (Photo: Buhari Sallau)

The theme of the AU Summit is “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area (#AfCFTA) Implementation”, The Cable reports.

The president is also expected to take part in three high-level meetings on peace and security, climate change and the political situation in some parts of West Africa, The Nation adds.

In a statement released by a presidential media aide, Garba Shehu, it was gathered that the first meeting which is the Peace and Security Council (PSC) meeting of Heads of State and Government on the situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (AUPSC High Level AU), is to be chaired by the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the chair of the council.

Second is the meeting of the Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC), currently chaired by the president of Niger Republic.

On the sidelines of the meetings, President Buhari will also attend an extraordinary summit of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

The Nigerian leader will deliver remarks at these events as well as present his National Statement at the opening session of the Summit, which brings together leaders from the AU member countries as well as a number of non-AU countries and international institutions accredited to the AU in Addis Ababa.

President Buhari who will be accompanied on the trip by some ministers and other top government officials, is expected to return to Abuja on Monday, February 20.

