BREAKING: Buhari to Address Nigerians as Naira Scarcity Worsens, Date, Time Revealed
State House, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari will make a national broadcast at 7 am on Thursday, February 16.
Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Femi Adesina, said in a statement:
“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”
Source: Legit.ng