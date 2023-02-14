The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has insisted on the February 10 deadline

He said that there is no need to extend the deadline as the banks have started paying over the counter

He said PoS operators should come to the CBN to redeem the loss they incur instead of charging customers high

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor Godwin Emefiele has said there is no going back on the February 10 deadline for the cessation of old naira notes.

He stated this during a visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs to discuss the CBN’s monetary and currency redesign policy.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele

Source: Getty Images

PoS operators to get compensation

Emefiele said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“The situation is substantially calming since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and super-agent use.

“There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10.”

According to the CBN boss, PoS operators can approach the CBN to get compensation for the extra cost incurred while getting the new naira notes instead of charging higher fees to customers, Punch report says

Recall that the Supreme Court suspended February 10, 2023, the deadline for using old naira notes.

Emefiele said:

“Some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose, and I will not expand further on that.”

He said the CBN acknowledges the suffering of Nigerians, adding that effective policy implementation could scrap 4 percent of the inflation numbers.

Emefiele stated that the volume of cash in circulation should be about N700 billion.

“Even if we say N1 trillion should be in circulation, we cannot re-float N3.7 trillion into circulation,” the CBN governor said.

Traders, transporters, others defy CBN, continue to accept old Naira notes

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians are calling the bluff of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and have continued to trade and accept old naira notes.

Traders and transporters in Lagos were still accepting the old N200, N500, and N1,000 notes as of Monday, February 13, 2023, three days after the expiration of the CBN deadline.

Several Nigerians have expressed worry over the problem surrounding the deadline for the old naira notes following a Supreme Court order restraining the Nigerian government from stopping the circulation of old naira notes.

Source: Legit.ng